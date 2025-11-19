J-K CM pays obeisance at gurdwara to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's martydom anniversary

Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Chattipadshahi to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

In a post on his official X handle, Abdullah said his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann was also present on the occasion.

"Chief Minister paid obeisance at Gurdwara Chattipadshahi in Srinagar on the commemoration of the 350th year of the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. S Bhagwant Mann, Honourable Chief Minister of Punjab, with his various Cabinet colleagues and Shri Arvind Kejriwal, Convenor AAP, were also present on the occasion," the post read.