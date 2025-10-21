J-K CM pays tributes to fallen personnel on Police Commemoration Day

Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid tributes to police personnel who died on the line of duty, as he led a solemn ceremony in Zewan on Police Commemoration Day on Tuesday.

The ceremony at the Police Martyrs Memorial was addressed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was the chief guest.

A spokesperson said that Abdullah, along with his ministers and advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, offered floral tributes at the memorial in honour of the courage and supreme sacrifice of the martyrs.

He said the commemoration ceremony was also attended by several MLAs, who joined in laying wreaths as a mark of respect to the fallen heroes.

Senior officers of police, other security forces and civil administration were also present.

Following the ceremony, the chief minister visited a blood donation camp. He interacted with volunteers and appreciated their humanitarian spirit, commending their selfless service towards community welfare, the spokesperson added. PTI SSB NSD NSD