J-K CM promises action on public issues flagged by MLAs, honours railway officer in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday promised appropriate consideration of issues raised by MLAs in the larger interest of the public.

"Several MLAs called on me today and apprised me of various issues concerning their respective constituencies," the chief minister's office said on X.

He heard their concerns patiently and assured that the matters flagged by them would receive due consideration in the interest of the public, the post said.

In another X post, the Jammu railway division said the chief minister honoured its Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal with a certificate of appreciation for outstanding services during his tenure.

The officer was recognised for his contributions during Operation Sindoor, managing railway operations amid floods, and facilitating the transportation of apples and cherries by rail from the region, the post said. PTI AB AB RUK RUK