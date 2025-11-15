J-K CM promises compensation for buildings damaged by accidental blast in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said the government will compensate for damages caused to nearby structures by the accidental blast at Nowgam police station.

Abdullah said the government stands firmly with the victims' families and will provide every possible support to them.

"The chief minister has assured that the government stands firmly with the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic Nowgam police station explosion and will provide every possible support to them. He has also directed health minister Sakina Itoo to ensure the best treatment for the injured and assured that the damaged structures will be duly compensated," read a post on his official X handle.

A massive blast occurred late on Friday night when authorities were extracting samples from a large cache of explosives confiscated in the "white-collar terror module" case and stored at the premises of Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Nine people were killed and 32 others were injured in the explosion, which severely damaged the police station building and affected the nearby structures. PTI SSB RUK RUK