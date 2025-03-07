J-K CM proposes allocation of Rs 15 cr for glacial lake outburst flood risk monitoring

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday proposed an allocation of Rs 15 crore for monitoring glacial lake outburst flood risk, setting up early warning systems and mitigation strategies.

He forwarded the proposal in his budget speech in the legislative assembly, recognising the rising threats of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) and landslides.

"Our Government is taking proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities and infrastructure from GLOFs and landslides. I propose an allocation of Rs 15 crore for GLOF risk monitoring, early warning systems, and mitigation strategies," the chief minister said.

Additionally, under the National Landslide Risk Mitigation Programme (NLRMP), Rs 15 crore is earmarked for risk assessment, monitoring and engineering solutions to stabilise landslide-prone areas, he said. "These initiatives will enhance disaster preparedness and build a climate-resilient Jammu and Kashmir." The chief minister said the 2014 floods in the Kashmir valley highlighted the need for proactive disaster mitigation.

"To enhance resilience, our government is establishing a Rs 39-crore Disaster Mitigation Fund, the first dedicated fund for prevention, early warning systems, and preparedness.

"By investing in tools, manpower, and infrastructure, we aim to reduce risks and safeguard lives and property across Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The chief minister also said his government remains committed to ensuring a smooth and secure annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine of Amarnath, scheduled to commence on July 3 this year.

"With seamless coordination between various government agencies and stakeholders, we will enhance pilgrim facilities, improve safety measures, and ensure the efficient conduct of this sacred journey," he said.

Recognising the pilgrimage's significant economic impact on the region, he said, "We are dedicated to supporting local businesses, boosting tourism and creating livelihood opportunities while upholding the spiritual and cultural essence of this revered pilgrimage."