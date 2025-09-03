J-K CM refutes rumours on Jhelum water being diverted to Dal Lake, Kandizaal

Srinagar, Sept 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday requested people not to pay heed to rumours and assured that the administration will not lower its guard with regard to the ongoing flood situation.

"Dal gates have not been opened, Kandizaal bund has not been breached or broken. The Jhelum is climbing but at a much slower rate than was feared. The administration is not going to lower its guard, we continue to monitor the situation very closely but at the same time we appeal to people not to believe in rumours that are being spread unnecessarily," Abdullah posted on his personal X handle.

The chief minister's post comes amidst rumours that the water from River Jhelum was being diverted into Dal Lake or into Kandizaal area by breaking the protective bund.

Following this, several residents of low-lying areas, who are expected to get affected by any such possibility, were gripped by panic and scrambled to move their belongings to the first floor of their houses.