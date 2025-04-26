J-K CM review restoration works in Ramban post flash floods, landslides

Ramban: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday visited Ramban district, which faced devastation due to the recent cloudbursts that triggered flash floods and landslides, to review restoration work, officials said.

Three persons were killed and over 600 houses and commercial buildings were damaged in the natural calamity which also caused massive damage to 250-km strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway between four-km stretch from Maroog to Seri near Ramban town.

The highway was partially restored to traffic on April 23 to clear passengers stranded in the valley following a terror attack in Pahalgam hill resort that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead.

The chief minister drove to Ramban town from Srinagar to get first hand information about the restored highway and reached Ramban town to assess the restoration works including opening of roads, clearing of sludge and restoration of water and electricity supply, the officials said.

This was the third visit of Abdullah to Ramban to personally monitor the relief and rehabilitation measures of the affected population.

On April 21, the chief minister visited the worst-hit Maroog-Kela Morh stretch and a day later visited Ramban town to assess the ground situation, assuring proper rehabilitation of the affected population.