J-K CM reviews development works in Srinagar dist

Srinagar, Dec 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday reviewed the development works in Srinagar district.

"Chief Minister, along with Cabinet Ministers, today took a review meeting of Srinagar district to assess development works, service delivery and ongoing projects across various sectors," the office of the chief minister said in a series of posts on X.

It said the meeting focused on identifying bottlenecks, accelerating execution and ensuring timely outcomes on the ground.

"DDC Srinagar & MLAs of Srinagar district participated in the meeting and raised constituency-specific issues. The Chief Minister assured that concerns flagged by the elected representatives will be addressed with priority to ensure responsive and people-centric governance," the CM's office said.

The chief minister also felicitated beneficiaries under various flagship schemes, including Mission YUVA, HADP and JKCIP, reaffirming the government's commitment to empowering youth, strengthening livelihoods and promoting inclusive growth across J&K.

"Chief Minister today laid e-foundation stones/e-inaugurated several key development projects costing over Rs 37 crore in district Srinagar, including upgradation of Abhedananda Home for children with special needs, construction of vital bridges over Maloori Nallah, expansion of academic-clinical infrastructure at GMC Srinagar and establishment of a Fleece Testing Laboratory at Zakura, aimed at strengthening social welfare, healthcare, connectivity and livelihoods," the CM's office added. PTI MIJ KSS KSS