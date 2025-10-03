J-K CM reviews preparations as rain, snowfall from October 4 predicted

Srinagar, Oct 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday directed the administration to be prepared to deal with adverse conditions in view of the possibility of a spell of wet weather.

The chief minister chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here to review preparedness of various departments in view of the weather advisory issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a government spokesperson said.

The IMD has predicted that an active western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir from October 4, bringing rain and snowfall in several areas.

Abdullah emphasised that all the departments concerned must be fully prepared to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential services, minimise possible damage to fruit crop, and keep all major roads and highways functional during the weather disturbance, the spokesperson said.

Reviewing the arrangements, Abdullah directed the agriculture and horticulture departments to issue timely advisories to farmers and orchardists and ensure the smooth transportation of fruit to terminal markets, particularly during peak harvesting season.

He asked the public works department and national highway agencies -- including National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, National Highways Authority of India, Sampark and Beacon -- to keep adequate machinery on standby for snow and debris clearance at vulnerable spots to maintain uninterrupted road connectivity.

The power development and Jal Shakti departments were instructed to deploy quick-response teams for immediate restoration of electricity and water supply in case of disruptions, while the disaster management department was tasked with activating control rooms and maintaining close coordination with the district administrations to monitor the situation round-the-clock.

Abdullah directed police and traffic authorities to regulate vehicular movement on highways and other vital roads, and to issue travel advisories when required.

He instructed the health department to ensure availability of ambulances at vulnerable spots and to identify patients requiring urgent evacuation.

The information department, he said, must ensure that timely updates and weather advisories are widely disseminated through all available channels so that people remain informed.

The chief minister also reviewed the stock position of ration, medicines, fuel and LPG, and was informed that sufficient stocks are available till November and supplies are being replenished regularly.

The areas in Jammu division that usually get affected during adverse weather conditions have also been stocked adequately to avoid shortages, he was informed at the meeting.

To streamline snow and debris clearance, the chief minister directed that different roads be specifically assigned to designated agencies to avoid duplication of efforts and confusion.

He called for unified control rooms to be established for better coordination, stressing that clearance operations should be undertaken in a continuous flow to ensure timely restoration of road connectivity.

Underscoring the importance of preparedness, Abdullah said that the government's top priority is to remain fully prepared and responsive to any situation arising from the anticipated weather disturbance.

Every department must work in close coordination to safeguard people, prevent loss to crops and protect vital infrastructure, he added. PTI SSB RUK RUK