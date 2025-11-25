J-K CM reviews progress of revenue dept projects, asks officials to clear bottlenecks

Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reviewed the progress of infrastructure projects taken up by the revenue department.

As many as 18 major building projects -- including tehsil and niabat offices, residential quarters, mini secretariats, and revenue complexes -- are currently being executed across Jammu and Kashmir.

These projects -- located in Ramban, Kathua, Poonch, Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Bandipora, Anantnag, Pulwama and Srinagar -- form a critical part of the administration's efforts to strengthen building infrastructure and grassroots governance, a government spokesperson said.

He said the review highlighted certain bottlenecks, including delays in fund disbursement, pending approvals and legal issues in a few locations.

Abdullah directed officials to coordinate and clear pending approvals, resolve legal impediments, and synchronise financial planning with project timelines to avoid cost escalation.

Reiterating the government's focus on building a modern and efficient revenue administration, the chief minister said timely completion of these projects is essential to improve citizen-centric service delivery.

He called for enhanced monitoring, proactive inter-departmental coordination, and strict adherence to deadlines.

Abdullah assured full government support for smooth execution of the pending works. PTI TAS RUK RUK