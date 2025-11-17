J-K CM sanctions over Rs 30 crore for welfare of construction workers

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday sanctioned Rs 30.14 crore for welfare initiatives benefiting construction workers across the Union territory, an official said.

Abdullah, who also chairs the Jammu and Kashmir Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board, approved the release of the funds for direct online transfer to eligible beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. The amount has been placed at the disposal of all assistant labour commissioners for immediate disbursal into the bank accounts of registered workers, a spokesperson said.

"The assistance covers multiple flagship schemes, including education support, disability aid, assistance for chronic illnesses, financial help for the next of kin of deceased workers, marriage assistance, and merit awards for children of registered labourers," the official said.

Recalling directions issued during the board's 22nd meeting earlier this year, the chief minister reiterated the need for a broader and more inclusive definition of "construction worker" to ensure wider coverage of unorganised labourers. He also underlined the importance of exploring policy innovations to strengthen financial security and align the board's functioning with national best practices.

Abdullah said his government remained committed to protecting the rights and dignity of the labour force, noting that construction workers are "the backbone of infrastructural development" and must receive timely and comprehensive welfare support.