J-K CM sanctions Rs 3.77 cr for various works in Ganderbal assembly segment

Srinagar, Sep 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 3.77 crore from his constituency development fund for various works in Ganderbal assembly segment.

This includes Rs 67 lakh for procuring a high-end radio diagnostic system for District Hospital Ganderbal, a spokesperson of the ruling National Conference said.

"These funds will be used to augment education infrastructure and civic amenities like drainage, street lights and roads," the spokesperson said. PTI MIJ KSS KSS