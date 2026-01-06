J-K CM seeks sound DPRs for flyovers, roads amid traffic congestion in Srinagar, Jammu

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Expressing concern over growing traffic congestion in urban centres, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday instructed the PWD to prepare well-thought-out and technically sound Detailed Project Reports for flyovers and road projects in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu.

Abdullah reviewed projects being executed by the Public Works (Roads & Buildings) Department at a high-level meeting here. He sought clear timelines for all ongoing projects and also took stock of the status of Right of Way (RoW) issues and forest clearances.

On the occasion, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of R&B projects worth Rs 119 crore through virtual mode and e-inaugurated R&B projects worth Rs 33 crore.

He instructed the concerned departments to expedite forest clearances in a coordinated manner, stressing that procedural delays should not become an excuse for missing deadlines.

Expressing displeasure over delays in several projects, Abdullah directed executing agencies to identify bottlenecks and address them immediately.

He said a slow pace of work defeats the purpose of infrastructure development and causes avoidable inconvenience to the public.

Emphasising the need to prioritise public interest, the chief minister directed agencies, particularly the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), to ensure proper maintenance of existing roads where tunnel and major highway works are underway.

He also directed all executing agencies to regularly take up the issue of forest clearances with the Forest Department wherever new projects or works are proposed, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA).

Highlighting the importance of durability and climate resilience, Abdullah said all road projects must mandatorily include proper drainage systems.

Reiterating that infrastructure development remains a key priority of the government, he directed all executing agencies to work in close coordination, maintain high quality standards and ensure that projects translate into real and visible improvement in connectivity and public convenience.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the renovated conference hall and allied facilities at the PWD Guest House in Gandhi Nagar.

In another function, Abdullah laid the foundation stone of a Public Works Department (R&B) Dak Bungalow at Bagh-e-Bahu here, marking another step towards strengthening public infrastructure.

The proposed G+2 Dak Bungalow has been designed as a modern facility prioritising functionality, an official spokesman said. It will comprise well-appointed suites, a VIP suite, dining area, kitchen, reception and waiting areas, laundry and housekeeping facilities, besides lifts and staircases.

In addition, the facility will house a gymnasium, a recreational hall and a meeting hall, enhancing its utility and ensuring comfort and convenience for visiting dignitaries and officials, he said.