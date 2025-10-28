J-K CM unveils merchandise for Kashmir Marathon 2025

Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday unveiled the official merchandise for Kashmir Marathon 2025 and extended invitation to all fitness enthusiasts to participate in the second edition of the event.

The merchandise -- cap, medal and racing kit -- specially designed for the participants was displayed at a brief function held with media and tourism officers at the Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar.

The chief minister extended an open invitation to all fitness enthusiasts to participate in the marathon on November 2 and test their endurance.

Speaking after the launch, Abdullah said the event has already received an encouraging number of registrations, including a significant increase in participation of foreign athletes, especially in the full marathon category.

Highlighting Kashmir's unique appeal, Abdullah said it is the only place in the country that offers such scenic beauty and ideal weather conditions for a marathon.

He said the runners will traverse some of the most iconic landmarks of Srinagar, including the Jhelum riverfront, Lal Chowk, Dalgate, and the scenic Dal Lake shore in the half marathon category, while full marathon participants will run further towards Hazratbal and Kashmir University.

The chief minister noted that runners will compete in temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius, a rare advantage compared to other marathon destinations in the country that see warm weather.

Abdullah expressed confidence that the Kashmir Marathon is fast evolving into a premier sporting event and will soon stand alongside renowned marathons like the Delhi Marathon, which is being held for more than two decades now. PTI SSB RUK RUK