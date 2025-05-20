J-K CM visits Kheer Bhawani temple

Srinagar, May 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid his respects at the revered Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal district.

The chief minister also inaugurated several projects in the constituency that he represents in the legislative assembly.

Mela Kheer Bhawani, an important religious event for Kashmiri Pandits, is likely to be celebrated in the first week of June this year. Kashmiri Pandits from all parts of the country assemble at the temple of Ragnya Devi.

"Delighted to inaugurate the Water Supply Scheme at Bakura, Ganderbal -- a vital project that will ensure clean and dependable drinking water for over 4,000 people. Joined by Hon'ble Ministers @sakinaitoo, @JavedRanaa, and Advisor @nasirsogami on this important step forward for the community. This reflects our government's commitment to improving basic amenities and the quality of life for all," Abdullah posted on X.

He also inaugurated an old age home at Pandach in Ganderbal and termed it "a significant step towards ensuring dignity and care for our senior citizens".

Abdullah also laid the foundation stone of the Science Block at the Government College of Engineering and Technology at Safapora.

"Technology is the backbone of modern entrepreneurship -- our youth must be equipped to lead the future," he said.