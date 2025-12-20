J-K completes audit of govt websites, decommissions 35 redundant portals

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has completed a comprehensive security audit of all departmental websites and decommissioned 35 redundant portals as part of a major push to strengthen cybersecurity across government systems, a senior official said. Secretary, IT Department, Piyush Singla said 'Endpoint Detection' and 'Response and Unified Endpoint Management' solutions have been deployed across the Civil Secretariat complexes in Jammu and Srinagar, securing nearly 5,100 devices, while another 15,000 devices in the head of department offices are slated to be brought under the security framework by January 2026.

He said 28 departments have begun a census of IT assets after nominating users, while 14 departments have been directed to expedite the process to ensure complete asset-mapping.

The adoption of official government e-mail IDs has also seen a sharp rise, with the user base reaching 1.81 lakh and about 35,000 users added since May, Singla said.

The secretary gave the information at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo here on Friday to review the progress achieved under the Cyber Security Action Plan being implemented across the UT.

Stressing the need for a holistic and robust protection mechanism for IT assets, Dulloo directed all drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) concerned to complete the inventorisation of IT assets on the e-SAM portal within the next month to strengthen monitoring and security of government assets.

He instructed the National Informatics Centre to prepare a comprehensive action plan within a month for augmenting the capacity of the State Data Centre and implementing additional cybersecurity measures to make the system foolproof across Jammu and Kashmir.