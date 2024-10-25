J-K Cong chief Karra holds talks with party leaders on political, security situation in UT

Jammu, Oct 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday evening held talks with senior party leaders and candidates from Jammu on the political and security situation, and expressed "grave concerns over the spate of terror incidents following the election".

Advertisment

He called for a more effective strategy "with full involvement of the newly elected government" to counter terrorism and ensure the safety of citizens, a party spokesperson said.

During the meeting, Karra discussed political developments and received constituency-level feedback on the party's organisational structure and recent election activities.

Congress candidates shared their insights and experiences, highlighting key challenges faced during the election.

Advertisment

The meeting included the chairman and members of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress' fact-finding committee who noted suggestions for strengthening the organisation down to the booth level.

The spokesperson said the leaders strongly condemned the recent terror attacks, including the ambush on an Army vehicle in Gulmarg, and expressed deep shock over the loss of lives.

He said the meeting reiterated the need for greater vigilance and a comprehensive security approach, with Karra emphasizing that citizen safety should be paramount.

Advertisment

Addressing the party, Karra said, "The Congress remains the only secular and democratic force capable of countering the divisive agenda of the BJP." He added that despite the outcome of the election, the Congress remains a strong force in Jammu, having secured thousands of votes in each constituency.

Karra urged the party leaders to stay connected with grassroots workers and address common people's issues with the government.

He also stressed that both the coalition government and the Congress were "committed to top-priority issues such as restoring statehood with safeguards for lands and jobs, tackling unemployment and re-evaluating the Darbar Move". PTI AB IJT IJT