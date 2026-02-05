J-K Cong chief seeks clear statehood timeline, proposes panel for return of Kashmiri Pandits

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday demanded that the centre spell out a clear timeline for the restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

Taking part in the motion of thanks on the Lt Governor's address in the legislative assembly here, Karra also suggested the constitution of an all-party MLA panel to facilitate the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

He said the democratic process in J-K was restored only after the intervention of the Supreme Court; otherwise, this assembly would not have formed.

"The LG spoke of participatory governance and public trust, but I want to ask how such trust could exist when the people's core demand -- restoration of statehood -- remained unresolved," the Congress leader said, pointing out that statehood was mentioned in his previous address but omitted this time.

He said the national leadership of Congress, like party president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, had raised the demand in Parliament and in a letter to the Prime Minister, seeking immediate restoration of statehood to J-K.

“Today, we ask a fundamental question to the central government through this House. They keep saying that statehood will be granted at an appropriate time. We should be told what the right time is. What is its measure? What is its standard? And how long will the people of Jammu and Kashmir have to wait?” Karra said.

In a veiled dig at the BJP, he said that while the majority of the people are demanding restoration of statehood, there are some quarters that want to make Jammu a separate state.

"History is witness that this idea is not new. In the past, too, some leaders raised such a demand, giving birth to regional mistrust. Its biggest loss was that the collective strength of Jammu and Kashmir was weakened,” he said, highlighting the need for unity and communal harmony.

The Congress leader said the LG, in his address, forgot to mention two important humanitarian issues -- rehabilitation of migrant Kashmiri Pandits and the issues of the refugees of 1947, 1965 and 1971.

"I would like to make it clear once again through this House that the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits is not possible through mere symbolic or economic measures, but a comprehensive, permanent and dignified plan is required that ensures their security, economic stability and social rights, so that they can return to their homeland with dignity," he said.

He suggested setting up a standing committee of elected members to formally initiate a dialogue with the Kashmiri Pandit community to draft a practical strategy at the ground level to ensure their safe and dignified return to the valley.

Similarly, in the case of West Pakistani refugees, the one-time package of Rs 30 lakh per family approved by the previous UPA government should be implemented immediately, out of which a small amount of Rs 5 lakh has been given to them by the present central government.

"An effective welfare board should be established to resolve their other problems, especially land and settlement-related issues, so that this long-standing humanitarian problem can be solved on a permanent basis," he said. PTI TAS HIG