J-K Cong chief seeks review of Indus Water Treaty

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday demanded a review of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), saying people of the region have suffered the most due to more than six-decade-old agreement.

India and Pakistan signed the treaty in 1960 after nine years of negotiations. The World Bank was a signatory of the pact which sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two sides on the use of waters of cross-border rivers.

“As we have already mentioned in our (assembly election) manifesto that there should be a review of the IWT as the people of J&K have suffered the most due to the agreement,” Karra told a press conference here.

The Congress leader, who is leading the party’s 15-day campaign in support of restoration of statehood over the past week in Jammu region, addressed workers' convention in Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar in the Chenab valley region, which houses most of the hydro-electric power projects in J&K.

Justifying the demand of people of Chenab region regarding free or subsidised electricity, Karra said the government should consider it and devise a suitable mechanism in this regard.

He alleged that instead of listening to the agitated people of the Chenab region, the administration is threatening to book them under the Public Safety Act.

"Is this the way of dealing with people in a democracy?" he asked and said the constitution grants permission to the people to raise their issues through peaceful protests.