J-K Cong chief seeks special session of Assembly to discuss strategy for statehood restoration

Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday demanded a special session of the J-K Assembly to discuss the issue of delay in granting statehood and to devise a common strategy to fight for its restoration at the earliest.

Talking to reporters at the railway station here after his arrival from New Delhi by Vande Bharat train, he said, "We have been on the streets for over six months, carrying the demand for restoration of statehood to every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir and slowly intensifying it.

"We want a special session of the Assembly to discuss statehood," Karra said.

"We gave the calls for Srinagar Chalo, then Jammu Chalo, and then Delhi Chalo, continuously notifying it through media briefings and appealing to all political, social, trade and other organizations to support the struggle," he said.

The first phase of the struggle reached Delhi and the entire campaign was very impressive and successful, especially the Delhi Chalo call, where they held a protest demonstration and marched towards Parliament but were stopped, Karra said.

"It was joined by our senior national leadership on the directions of LoP Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge ji, attracting the attention of the entire nation regarding the denial of our legitimate demand by the BJP government, despite repeated promises," he said. PTI AB NB NB