J-K Cong chief slams PM Modi's silence on Iran, says 2026 may be Centre's 'watershed year'

Jammu, March 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Qarra on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he has remained silent on developments concerning Iran and claiming that the year 2026 could be a "watershed year" for the BJP-led government at the Centre. Addressing an interactive session of the party here, Qarra expressed his displeasure that the prime minister has not commented on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Accusing Modi of failing to take a clear stance on international developments, he stated, "We have been reminding you about clarifying your stance on Iran. But your shamelessness is such that you did not even pay attention to it," he said.

Noting that recent turmoil could potentially 'reshape the global order', Qarra alleged that Modi appeared politically isolated and claimed that the "time is not far away" when the situation would turn difficult for him.

"In a 2025 function, we stated that 2026 would be very challenging for Modi ji. Today, I am asserting with complete confidence that 2026 could indeed prove to be a watershed year for Modi ji and this BJP government," he said.

Referring to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Qarra said Gandhi's remarks about the prime minister's "fear" were not misplaced and alleged that the government was "slipping out of his (Modi) hands like sand." Qarra emphasised that, just as the Congress party and its leaders took responsibility before 1947 to free India, today the responsibility lies with all to free the country from Narendra Modi.

"If we want to escape the autocratic system in which we feel suffocated every day, we must ask ourselves which section of society is truly happy today. We have to prepare ourselves with pride and determination to walk on that path," he said.

Drawing parallels with the pre-Independence era, he noted that just as the Congress under leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi upheld India's independent foreign policy, there is now a responsibility to "free India from autocracy." "India once enjoyed global stature as a champion of the Non-Aligned Movement and maintained strong ties with countries across regions, including Iran," Qarra stated.

He highlighted that Iran had supported India at critical junctures, including during discussions on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations, and had provided oil at concessional rates during difficult economic phases.

He also referred to a recent trade deal, alleging that it would adversely impact farmers, labourers and those connected with agriculture and allied sectors. He warned that cheaper imports — including fruits, dry fruits, milk products and cotton — could further hurt local producers.

Questioning the rationale behind the agreement, Qarra cited remarks made by Rahul Gandhi in Parliament that no prime minister should enter into such a deal if it runs counter to national interests.

Accusing the government of compromising national interest to protect business interests, Qarra said, "Saving Adani has become a compulsion for Modi. If Adani is caught, then Modi too would be implicated." Announcing future political action, Qarra said the Congress would hold protests at district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir on March 9 to raise awareness about the alleged impact of the trade deal and other issues. PTI AB AB MPL MPL