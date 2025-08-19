J-K Cong demands govt rehabilitate cloudburst-hit people in Kishtwar, Kathua

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress leadership on Tuesday reached out to the people of cloudburst-hit areas in Kathua district and demanded that the government rehabilitate those affected by the calamity in the twin districts of the region.

Seventy-one people died and 122 suffered injuries in three cloudbursts in Chishoti village of Kishtwar district, besides Jodh Ghati and Janglote areas of Kathua district, since August 14.

Led by its working president Raman Bhalla, a high-level team of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress visited relief camps, met the affected people, condoled the families who lost their kin in cloudbursts and flash floods in Kathua district.

They said the Congress stands in solidarity with them and will press for their proper rehabilitation and relief by the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Bhalla said the government should ensure the rehabilitation of the affected population. "We are seeking a special Central package for relief and rehabilitation of the affected population." He urged the Union government to provide adequate relief to those who have lost family members, shelters, and agricultural land.

"The government should frame a proper policy for the settlement of uprooted people by providing alternate land, shelter, and adequate financial aid for the construction of houses, and Rs 10 lakh compensation for loss of life." The Congress delegation also expressed concern over the imminent danger to the inhabitants of the Maggar Khad area, where cracks have developed in the protection wall near the railway track. The administration should take steps on a war footing to ensure their safety, they said.

The leaders assured the affected people that the Congress party will hold the government accountable to expeditiously rehabilitate them.