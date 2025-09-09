J-K Cong demands high-level probe into 'administrative lapses' of flood devastation

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Reiterating the demand for a comprehensive relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction package for Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory's Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra on Tuesday strongly advocated a high-level expert-led inquiry into alleged administrative lapses that worsened the recent flood devastation in the region.

"There are serious concerns over administrative lapses that aggravated the recent flood devastation. A high-level expert-led enquiry should be conducted into failures related to embankment reinforcement, illegal mining and other factors contributing to large-scale losses," Karra told reporters.

Karra, accompanied by senior Congress leaders, visited flood-hit areas in Kathua and Samba districts, including Kalibadi, Lakhanpur, Vijaypur and Ramgarh, to assess damages to private property, public infrastructure, crops, and houses.

The team noted the collapse of a part of Kalibadi Bridge, 'shamshan ghat' (crematorium), government buildings and massive erosion worsened by illegal mining and the lack of timely embankment measures. Local residents informed them that early floodgate action could have prevented much of the destruction, Karra said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief said, "No doubt it was a natural calamity of huge magnitude, but the Government of India has not declared it a national disaster," and reiterated the party's demand for such a declaration.

He further criticised the Union Minister Amit Shah's visit as very casual and said it did not take stock of the huge damage. "The Rs 209-crore package is a joke with the people of J-K. A mega relief package must be provided according to the magnitude of the losses," he asserted.

Karra also highlighted that the Congress has already demanded high-level probes into the Vaishno Devi tragedy and Chisoti "mismanagement", and added that a high-level probe is urgently needed to examine multiple administrative failures that exacerbated the losses at various locations.

He termed Shah's visit to Jammu as merely casual and said there was no real justice to the people's sufferings.

The JKPCC chief visited several remote villages in the Ramgarh sector, including Muthi Zharu near the zero line of the International Border, Varota camp and other areas to meet affected families whose lands were washed away and crops severely damaged. PTI AB KSS KSS