J-K Cong demands restoration of Union Territory's statehood before assembly elections

Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Wednesday demanded the restoration of the Union Territory's statehood before the assembly elections, saying otherwise, a "puppet" government would have no powers.

"Had we come to power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections, we would have restored J-K's statehood in one week. The BJP government should restore the statehood before the polls. We will wait a month, but we want the state, (with its) power," JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani told reporters here.

Wani said giving more powers to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor means the BJP knows it will not be able to win elections and also that the party and the government have no intention to restore the Union Territory's statehood.

"Whichever party comes to power, whoever the people will elect to address their problems, and for the prosperity of J-K, that government should have powers. If they need approval for everything from the LG, then what is that puppet government for? So, we want immediate restoration of the statehood of J-K," he added.

The JKPCC chief said the party would start an outreach in all ten districts of the valley to know about the grievances of the people.

"We will meet people and visit every district to check their grievances, which will then be incorporated in our manifesto," Wani said, adding the party will complete the manifesto and guarantees in a few weeks and then put them in the public domain. PTI SSB MNK MNK