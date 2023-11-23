J-K Cong expresses concern over 'alarming' rise in terror activities in Rajouri-Poonch belt

Jammu, Nov 23 (PTI) Terming the situation as alarming, the Congress party on Thursday raised serious concerns about the escalating terror activities in Rajouri and Poonch and said that the party stands firm with security in the campaign to combat terrorism in J-K.

Advertisment

The party expressed deep shock at the loss of four army personnel, including two captains, in a militant attack in the Kalakote area of Rajouri district last evening, a party spokesperson said.

The party highlighted the alarming increase in terrorism, particularly in the twin border districts.

“It is an alarming situation and we are very concerned about increasing terror activities in the region,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisment

JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani, Working President Raman Bhalla, Senior Vice President Ravinder Sharma and other senior leaders paid tributes to the martyred brave jawans and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

They also offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured personnel.

Emphasising their unwavering support for the security forces, the party declared its commitment to thwart the re-emergence of militancy in the Rajouri-Poonch border belt, as indicated by a series of incidents.

Advertisment

Congress leaders revealed that the party had previously issued warnings based on local intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the Kalakote area and its surroundings.

In the recent past, they had urged the strengthening of the security network.

The Congress party had even communicated these concerns to the Lt Governor, advocating for an upgrade in security measures and the establishment of security posts in vulnerable areas due to the perceived serious threat.

Affirming their solidarity with the army and security forces, the party reiterated its dedication to combating the menace of terrorism and ensuring the safety of both civilians and jawans. PTI AB AB NB NB