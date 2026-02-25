J-K: Cong holds protest against IYC chief's arrest, demands release of detained leaders

Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) Congress workers on Wednesday held protests in Jammu city against the arrest of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Uday Bhanu Chib and others in connection with the "shirtless protest" at the AI impact summit in the capital last week, demanding immediate release of the detained leaders.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress working president Raman Bhalla, workers took out a protest march from the party office on Residency Road, carrying placards and raising slogans against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Heavy police deployment, besides barricading at Raghunath Bazaar, was ensured to stop the protesters from moving ahead, police said, adding that Congress workers prevented from breaking the barricades.

Raman Bhalla condemned the Chib's arrest as an illegal and arbitrary decision by the Union government and said that the Congress would continue its protest until the IYC chief and other detained leaders are released, alleging that the government has made the issue a matter of prestige.

Addressing reporters here, Bhalla said the Centre was acting out of fear and attempting to suppress dissent. Terming the action against the youth leaders as "highly condemnable", he said the attempt to suppress the voice of the youth was unacceptable and deserved strong criticism.

Questioning the BJP's move, Bhalla said there was no compulsion for the party to act in such a manner. He maintained that the protest, which raised farmers' concerns, was peaceful and within democratic rights.

"Those who value democracy carried out the demonstration peacefully, and the manner in which they are being treated by BJP government was unfortunate," he said.

Referring to the alleged conduct of the BJP, Bhalla said the Centre should apologise for the attitude it adopted.

Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma termed Chib's arrest undemocratic. "IYC workers protested peacefully. They did not resort to violence, nor were they carrying any weapons," he said.

"We are peacefully protesting against the arbitrary arrests of our leaders. We will protest across Jammu and Kashmir till they are released," he asserted. PTI AB AB ARB ARB