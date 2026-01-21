J-K Cong leaders meets CM Abdullah, discusses issues of public concern

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) A delegation of Congress leaders led by the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit working president Raman Bhalla met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah here and discussed with him broader issues of public concern.

According to a party spokesperson, the delegation, also comprising chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former minister Yogesh Sawhney and former MLCs Ved Mahajan and Balbir Singh, raised various issues which needed immediate attention.

He said the delegation highlighted issues such as the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims, restoration of damaged infrastructure, issues of employees and pensioners regarding salary, and the long-pending issues of daily wagers.

The spokesperson said the chief minister assured the delegation that he would look into all issues of genuine concern on priority.