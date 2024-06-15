J-K Cong passes resolution, appeals Rahul Gandhi to take the role of LoP in Lok Sabha

Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Saturday passed a resolution here, appealing former party president Rahul Gandhi to take the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The resolution was passed at a one-day convention of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chaired by J-K unit president Vikar Rasool Wani and attended by almost all senior leaders and workers, a party spokesman said.

"Rahul Gandhi taking over as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is the need of the hour. This is the demand of general workers and the people of this country who desire a strong opposition to raise the issues faced by the common people," the spokesman said, quoting the resolution.

The convention, first after the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls which saw the BJP retaining both seats of Jammu region for the third term, also congratulated Sonia Gandhi on being elected chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party, lauding her leadership and dedication towards the party throughout her political career.

The Congress also expressed serious concern over the deteriorating security situation in Jammu region and asked the government to take concrete action against terrorism and create a conducive atmosphere for holding Assembly elections by September 30 as has been directed by the Supreme Court.

Hitting out at the Centre and the J&K administration for alleged failure to control terrorism in the Union Territory, Wani accused the Modi government of "playing politics" claiming normalcy in J-K and "misleading" the entire nation regarding the ground situation.

He asked the government to ensure an atmosphere of safety and security and create situations conducive to holding assembly elections under the deadline given by the Supreme Court.

The Congress leader said the party and the INDIA bloc performed very well in the Lok Sabha polls, and appreciated the efforts and dedication of the party workers for managing to bring down the victory margin of the BJP in Jammu and Udhampur seats.

The convention began with two minutes of silence to mourn the death of nine persons including seven pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori temple, and CRPF jawan in recent terror attacks with participants praying for speedy recovery of those injured in the incidents.

The spokesman said the convention also passed a resolution on the prevailing security situation in J-K and condemned the recent terror attacks. The resolution asked the centre to take concrete action to eliminate the menace, and tell Pakistan in strongest terms to stop sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The JKPCC stands together with the government and the brave forces in dealing with the current situation and seeks restoration of an atmosphere of safety and security, the resolution said.

"We strongly urge the Central government and the UT administration to ensure incident-free Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on June 29, at all costs," the spokesman said.

The party also passed a resolution on political affairs and the road ahead, urging the government to create a conducive atmosphere for holding the assembly elections immediately.

It said the Congress is fully geared up for the assembly elections and the Election Commissioner and the government are urged to ensure level-playing field in the matter of security to party leaders and prominent functionaries of the opposition parties in view of the deteriorating situation. PTI TAS TIR TIR