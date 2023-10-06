J-K Cong protests against BJP over Rahul Gandhi poster

ammu, Oct 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday held a protest against the BJP for portraying Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age Ravan' in a social media poster.

The BJP poster on X had triggered a strong criticism from the Congress which on Thursday called it totally unacceptable and "downright dangerous".

Led by former minister Yogesh Sawhney, scores of Congress workers took out a protest rally in the city. They shouted slogans against the BJP and burnt its effigies.

"We condemn such acts of the BJP. The protest is to show our anger over the cheap act of BJP. We wanted to take a rally to the Raj Bhawan to hold protests there, but were prevented from doing so," Sawhney told reporters here. "Rahul ji is our leader and we cannot tolerate such language against him." He is the leader of this country, Sawhney said.

"The People of this country like him. The BJP is afraid of the growing love of the people towards Rahul ji, that is why it is adopting such tactics," he said. PTI AB AB TIR TIR