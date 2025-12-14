J-K Cong seeks probe into allegations by Ratle project official against BJP MLA

Jammu, Dec 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into allegations levelled by a top official of a company executing the 850-MW Ratle Hydroelectric Power Project against a BJP MLA in Kishtwar district.

Joint Chief Operating Officer of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), Harpal Singh, has accused the local MLA, Shagun Parihar, of interfering in the works, and warned that continued disruptions could force the company to pull out of the project.

Calling it a “very serious” matter, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma demanded a high-level independent probe as well as answers from the BJP.

“The issue needs a thorough independent probe to bring the entire truth before the public,” he said in a statement.

He said the disclosures are very "startling" in nature and people have the right to know the entire truth into the alleged role of the BJP and its representative, which has the potential of stalling the important project.

“The prestigious power project was sanctioned by UPA government headed by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh for the larger benefit of people of the Chenab region and entire J&K. But the recent allegations and revelations into the affairs, the hurdles and the pressure in the execution of this significant project by the ruling party at the Centre is a matter of serious concern,” the Congress leader said. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK