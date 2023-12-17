J-K Cong to discuss with AICC devising means to safeguard land, jobs of locals: Rajni Patil

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) In light of Supreme Court's verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370, AICC Jammu and Kashmir incharge Rajni Patil on Sunday said devising means to safeguard land and jobs of the locals shall be taken up with the Congress' central leadership.

Advertisment

The apex court on December 11 upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and directed restoration of statehood "at the earliest" as well as elections to the assembly by September 30 next year.

Patil also reiterated that the law envisaging reservation of 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies to women should be implemented beginning with the assembly election in J&K.

"JKPCC's demand for seeking means to safeguard land and jobs besides natural resources and other identities of the locals shall be taken up with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for respecting aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," she told reporters here.

Advertisment

"People had forcefully raised this with Rahul Gandhi during the entire Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K. Our Constitution is quite flexible to accommodate the divergent aspirations and demand of the vast country which is full of diversities, which is our strength," Patil said citing Article 371 which bestows "special status" on 12 states.

She said history is witness that every pride had a fall and referred to the example of Ravana while taking a dig at the central BJP leadership "which is on the top of the world" after recent results. Patil claimed that the Congress had bagged 4.91 crore votes against 4.81 crore secured by the BJP in the recent assembly elections. "So the Congress is a strong force all over the country including in J&K".

Addressing workers, she said had the Modi government been truly sincere, it could have implemented the women's reservation law for the coming Lok Sabha elections but it has been delayed beyond 2029, which is "injustice to half of the population".

Advertisment

Patil supported the old pension scheme for government employees and asserted that if the Congress comes to power in J&K, it shall be implemented here as well.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani in his brief address asked the party cadres to gear up for the assembly elections and "expose the wrong policies" of the BJP which has "destroyed the future" of youths and imposed huge taxes of all sort on the people.

"The Congress shall forcefully raise the issues of all sections including unemployed, employees and daily wagers. It is the only alternative before the people, if they want to get rid of this regime," he added. PTI AB CK