J-K Cong vows to intensify fight for statehood, seeks effective steps to curb terrorism

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) Describing 2025 as another year of "betrayal" for the people of J-K on the statehood demand, the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Wednesday pledged to intensify its struggle for statehood restoration in the coming year.

It also expressed concern over "growing terrorism" in the Union Territory and demanded effective measures to stamp out the menace.

“The year 2025 will go down as another year of betrayal by the Centre, which failed to restore statehood as promised repeatedly over the past six years, particularly during the Assembly elections (in 2024).

"Even one and a half years after an elected government assumed office, the business rules have not been approved, causing continued hardship to the people,” the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) said in a statement here.

Accusing the BJP-led central government of depriving the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their legitimate rights and status, the Congress said that without statehood, the people are unable to reap the benefits of democracy.

"The Congress is committed to intensifying its struggle for the restoration of statehood, strengthening of democracy and accountability, and fulfilment of promises made to the people, particularly the youth of J-K, who are suffering due to high unemployment and lack of job opportunities," it said.

The Congress said the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a big blow to the rural jobless and “our party has already announced to fight for the continuation of the biggest job providing scheme” in the country.

Referring to major terror incidents in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir in 2025, the party claimed that they show that "terrorism is on the rise" and needs to be crushed to ensure the safety and security of the people.

The Congress also expressed concern over the alleged failure of the central government to announce compensation to the flood-affected families in the Union Territory.

The party demanded the strengthening of grassroots democratic institutions by holding free, fair and transparent elections to the Panchayat and Urban local bodies at the earliest. PTI TAS RT