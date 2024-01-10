J-K Congress accuses BJP-led Centre of deliberately delaying panchayat elections

Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) The BJP government at the Centre is deliberately delaying panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir as the party fears defeat in the polls, the Congress alleged on Tuesday.

The term of panchayats came to an end today. Panchayat elections were last held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018.

The Congress also alleged that the delay in elections has led to the collapse of the Panchayati Raj system in the Union Territory. "Panchayati Raj system has collapsed today due to expiring of terms of panchayats in J-K. The BJP has deliberately delayed the panchayat elections due to fear of defeat," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

He also hit out at the BJP government at the Centre, saying it is still to give clarity on the timing of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress alleged that with polls to panchayats pending, the BJP has indicated its disregard for people's aspirations and rights. PTI AB ANB ANB