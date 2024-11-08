J-K Congress accuses Centre of failing to curb terrorism

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) The Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday expressed grave concern over rising terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and accused the BJP-led Centre of failing to contain terrorism despite its Union Territory status.

The party also accused the BJP of diverting attention from core issues such as terrorism, unemployment and statehood restoration, including empowering the elected government.

"We are concerned over rising terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP-led Centre has failed to contain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir under its Union Territory status. It is diverting attention from core issues such as terrorism, unemployment and the restoration of statehood," Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma told reporters.

He also condemned the killings of two Village Defence Guards in Kishtwar on Thursday, questioning the BJP-led Centre's inability to curb terrorism.

Sharma slammed BJP leaders for using diversionary tactics in the assembly instead of addressing security concerns and honouring the victims.

He highlighted that terror incidents had increased since August 2019 when the erstwhile state was reorganised into a Union Territory and control of law and order passed to the Union Home Ministry.

He said the delay in restoring statehood had left Jammu and Kashmir without an empowered local government to effectively address these issues.

The Congress demanded the immediate restoration of full statehood with protection for land, jobs and natural resources.

Sharma also accused the BJP of engaging in disruptive behaviour in the assembly, ignoring a resolution that sought dialogue with elected representatives to establish constitutional safeguards for Jammu and Kashmir while promoting national unity.

He questioned the BJP's stance on statehood and said, "Special status exists for states such as Himachal Pradesh and (those) in the northeast under Article 371. The BJP should clarify its opposition to statehood restoration with constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir." The Congress called for a stronger anti-terror strategy involving the elected local government, reiterating the need for statehood restoration and authority for the government to directly address Jammu and Kashmir's challenges. PTI AB SZM