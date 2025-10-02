J-K Congress backs Ladakhis’ demand for judicial probe into Leh violence

Jammu, Oct 1 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has extended full support to the demand of Ladakhis for a high-level judicial probe into the alleged mishandling of the situation in Leh, where four persons were killed after protests demanding Sixth Schedule status and statehood for Ladakh turned violent on September 24.

J-K Congress working president Raman Bhalla lashed out at the Centre and the Ladakh UT administration, alleging gross mishandling of the situation in the strategically-important region.

“We fully support the demand of Ladakhis for a high-level judicial probe into the alleged mishandling of the situation in Leh, where four persons were killed in a recent firing incident,” Bhalla said.

“The peaceful region of Ladakh has been pushed into turmoil by the BJP due to total mishandling (of the situation). We fully support the demand for a judicial probe raised by both the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance,” Bhalla said.

He also accused the BJP-led Centre of betraying the people of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir after making “tall promises” of granting statehood to J-K and Sixth Schedule status to Ladakh.

“The Centre should fulfil the genuine demands of both the UTs without further delay,” he said.

Bhalla also condemned the “unwarranted” and “irresponsible” remarks of Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta, who blamed Nepalese and residents of Doda for the Leh violence, saying the statement was in “bad taste” and sent out “wrong signals”.

“Nepal and Nepalese people have had friendly ties with India for centuries. Gorkhas are known for their honesty, loyalty and bravery, and have laid down their lives in defence of the nation.

“Millions of Nepalese work in India and millions of Indians work in Nepal without any discrimination or enmity,” Bhalla claimed, adding that criminal acts should be attributed to individuals, not communities.

He urged the lieutenant governor to exercise caution while making public statements, keeping in view India’s relations with Nepal and the welfare of lakhs of Indians working there.

Bhalla also highlighted the lack of urgent repair and restoration works in the flood-hit areas of J-K, blaming the Centre for not announcing a comprehensive package.

He alleged the “dual control system” in J-K was hampering speedy relief and rehabilitation.

“The 28 BJP MPs and MLAs from J-K should impress upon their government to fulfil its promise and restore statehood (to J-K) without further delay. The dual system is a hurdle in relief, rehabilitation and restoration,” he said. PTI AB ARI