J-K Congress chief cautions party cadre to honour 'coalition dharma'

Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) A day after ruling out a rift with the ruling National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday issued a stern warning to the party cadre to respect "coalition dharma" in the Union Territory.

Karra was addressing a party convention in Reasi district as part of the ongoing 15-day 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq' campaign to press for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The party cadres are warned to respect the coalition dharma and always speak responsibly about the coalition partner (National Conference). Congress has a bigger goal and bigger role and the fight against BJP- RSS combine cannot be fought alone," the JKPCC chief said.

Accusing the BJP of adopting deceitful tactics, Karra said the demand for statehood is genuine and a legitimate right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Statehood is not a privilege but a fundamental right of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir. The continued denial of statehood amounts to the denial of basic democratic rights to the people," Karra said, as he vowed to intensify the ongoing movement to ensure that the people's voice is heard at every level.

The Congress leader also expressed satisfaction over the response to the party's campaign from people across the region, assuring the gathering that his party is committed to taking this movement to its logical conclusion.

"The campaign has not only mobilised public sentiment but has also exposed the BJP's unwillingness to address the concerns of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Karra also cautioned people against the "nefarious designs" of the BJP, accusing the party of indulging in divisive politics to divert attention from pressing public issues.

He alleged that while common people are struggling for basic amenities, BJP leaders are focused on creating "communal and regional divides".

"The BJP has been brazenly indulging in divisive politics to hide its failures. Instead of addressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and lack of development, the party is shamelessly trying to pit people against each other," he alleged.

The Congress will continue to fight against such "political deceit" and ensure that the real issues of the people, such as restoration of statehood, employment, and development, remain at the forefront of the political discourse, he said.

Karra appealed to all sections of society, including the youth, traders, farmers and intellectuals, to join hands in this movement, as their "collective strength would force the government to take immediate action to restore the democratic rights of the region". PTI TAS ARI