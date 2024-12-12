J-K Congress chief sharpens pitch for restoration of statehood

Srinagar, Dec 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra on Thursday said people would continue to suffer till the time full statehood is restored to the Union Territory, calling them the first "casualties" of the "dual-control system" currently in place in the region.

"Congress has been advocating for restoring J-K's statehood from even before the elections. It is good to see now that other major political parties are also toeing our line," Karra told reporters here.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, also lent his support for the cause even before the elections and asserted that the party will continue to push for it in Parliament, the JKPCC chief said.

"People will continue to become casualties till statehood is restored. They are well aware that an elected government has limited powers in a UT set up, just like in Delhi or Puducherry," Karra said.

Stating that people of J-K are not begging for restoration of statehood as it is their right, the Congress leader claimed that BJP's intention is to keep them in "distress", as not even the business rules have been framed so far.

"Their (BJP's) intentions are not right when it comes to J-K," Karra said.

On reports claiming a tussle between the offices of the chief minister and the lieutenant governor, the JKPCC chief said only the concerned parties can clarify if there is an issue.

"If not, it is a good thing. However, the first casualty of the dual-control system currently in place in J-K are its people, which doesn't augur well for a democratic system," Karra said.

Claiming that a wrong precedent is being set as without clear governance powers, administrative processes could be paralysed, Karra called for the abolition of the dual-control system.

The Congress leader also batted for the restoration of 'Darbar Move' -- an age-old practice under which the civil secretariat and other government offices functioned for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu during summer and winter, respectively.

The practice, introduced by Dogra rulers nearly 150 years ago, was stopped by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in June 2021 citing the administration’s complete transition to e-office. PTI SSB ARI