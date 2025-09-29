J-K Congress delegation meets LG, seeks comprehensive rehabilitation package for flood affected

Jammu, Sep 29 (PTI) A Congress delegation on Monday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and submitted a memorandum demanding a comprehensive package for rehabilitation and reconstruction in areas affected by the August floods in the Jammu region.

In rain-battered Jammu and Kashmir, over 150 people lost their lives in cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides since last month. Infrastructure, including over 4000 houses, 70 bridges and over 3000 kilometres of roads, suffered extensive damage amid the severe weather conditions.

"A delegation of senior leaders of the J-K Pradesh Congress Committee, led by its working president and former minister Raman Bhalla, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today," an official spokesperson said.

The delegation discussed various welfare issues of families and farmers affected by the recent natural calamities in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

They submitted a memorandum requesting the central government for a comprehensive relief, rehabilitation, restoration, and reconstruction package, he said.

They also requested the constitution of a high-level team of experts to visit areas affected by landslides and sinking of land.

The delegation also demanded urgent repairs and restoration of damaged road infrastructure and the completion of vital road projects in J-K.

The Lieutenant Governor assured them that the issues raised during the interaction will be taken up on priority for early resolution. PTI AB RT RT