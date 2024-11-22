J-K Congress demands JPC probe into bribery charges against Gautam Adani

Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the allegations of bribery and fraud levelled against billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani by the US Department of Justice.

"The Congress demands a thorough investigation by a JPC into the grave accusations of bribery which allegedly have credible evidence," J-K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Karra told reporters here.

Adani has been charged by the US prosecutors for allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Karra also said if the BJP admits that the opposition-ruled states and then Centrally governed J-K have been implicated in the charges, "they are admitting that Adani did bribe the officials".

"Is this not a crime? Why is it that the opposition chief ministers are arrested for Rs 100 crore (scams), but the allies of the prime minister are roaming free despite facing Rs 2,000 crore allegations? Such selective enforcement of law is disservice to the nation," the J-K Congress chief said.

Karra also said only a JPC probe will make it clear who were the politicians and officials bribed by the Adani group.

Alleging that Adani's ties with the BJP over the past few years have impacted the country's economy, the Congress leader said, "It has resulted in price rise of essential items, including petrol and diesel. The Adani-BJP nexus is responsible for inflation in the country." PTI SSB ARI