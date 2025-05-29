J-K Congress demands relief package for shelling-hit border population

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged security lapses in Pahalgam.

The party also questioned the alleged silence of the BJP leadership over the "objectionable" comments of some BJP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Jagdish Devda, Minister Vijay Shah, and BJP MLA from Udhampur R S Pathania, The party also demanded that Shah announce a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package for border residents, including the allotment of five marla plots at safer locations.

"On the day of the home minister’s visit, we raised serious questions over the security lapses at Pahalgam leading to a terrorist attack. We demand the resignation of the home minister. We also question the silence of the BJP leadership over the highly condemnable and insulting utterances of BJP leaders," the party's working president Raman Bhalla told reporters here.

He alleged that the massacre of tourists was the outcome of security lapses at Bisaran (Pahalgam) and questioned why there was no security at the site, which sees a daily footfall of around 2,000 tourists.

"The home ministry directly looks after the law and order and security matters of J-K. So he should own the responsibility and resign from the post. Other heads should also roll for this failure," he added.

Referring to the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, Bhalla added, “Even after one month and seven days, the government has no clue where the terrorists disappeared. This is a total failure.” Bhalla claimed that, as per External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s disclosure, Pakistan was informed about Operation Sindoor before its commencement, when Indian armed forces were ready to strike terrorist camps in Pakistan. He termed this as "very serious, criminal, and an act of treason against the nation".

"The government owes an explanation to the people", he said.

He slammed the home minister for "not taking accountability for the security breaches" and criticised the government’s alleged "delay" in assessing the damage caused by Pakistani shelling between May 7 and 10.

"The victims of cross-border shelling in Poonch deserve immediate relief and rehabilitation. We demand a rehabilitation package for them. We demand that five marla plots be allotted to them at safer places so they can rebuild their lives," Bhalla said.

The Congress leader also demanded that the government focus on rebuilding trust among the people of border areas through confidence-building measures, including the raising of Dogra and border battalions. PTI AB AB MNK MNK