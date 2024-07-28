J-K Congress holds meeting to discuss strategy for assembly elections

Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee met here on Sunday to discuss the forthcoming assembly elections in the union territory.

Chairman of committee Tariq Hamid Karra told reporters that the meeting also addressed whether to contest the assembly elections in an alliance.

"The Political Affairs Committee meeting, which is in progress, has been called to discuss and deliberate the issues pertaining to assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and the issues of the people that need to be addressed through the election manifesto," he said.

"There was a mood for alliances in Parliament elections. Today, we are discussing whether we should continue the alliance and, if yes, in what form. Some people who were rejected in the Parliament elections have also approached us. We are deliberating all aspects," Karra said.

The Congress leader said the party has formed manifesto committees which have been tasked to identify the issues of the people that need to be addressed.

"We will be giving guarantees which are workable. We will not talk about anything that we cannot do. Some people are making promises just for the sake of popularity," he added.

On the increase in terror attacks in the Jammu region, Karra said it was unfortunate and a matter of concern.

"The tall claims of the government and LG administration have fallen flat. These attacks in Jammu, which was hitherto militancy-free, are unfortunate and a matter of concern," he said.

Karra said the government must revisit its policy on how to deal with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and its people.

"We have been saying this for the past 10 years that jingoism is not going to work. The government needs to revisit its policy," he said. PTI MIJ HIG HIG