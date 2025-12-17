J-K Congress holds protest against BJP, seeks apology over 'vendetta politics'

Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Wednesday held a protest against the BJP here, accusing it of "vendetta politics and witch-hunting" the Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and demanded an apology from the BJP after a court dismissed the ED charge sheet in the National Herald case.

Led by senior party leaders, including working president Raman Bhalla, the Congress workers staged a protest near the BJP headquarters at Trikuta Nagar, raising slogans against the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They alleged misuse of investigating agencies to target political opponents, particularly Congress leaders and the Gandhi family.

The protesters demanded an apology from the BJP for what they termed vendetta politics against the Gandhis and the Congress leadership, and for framing “false, baseless and concocted cases”. They cited the court’s rejection of the ED charge sheet, observing that there was no FIR and no case.

The police had a tough time stopping the protesters, leading to a minor scuffle, before the Congress workers dispersed peacefully after lodging their protest.

“The BJP leadership and the Modi government should apologise to the nation and the Congress leadership for their diversionary tactics and vendetta politics after failing on various fronts and in fulfilling promises made to the people,” Bhalla told reporters.

Bhalla reiterated the demand for an apology from the BJP and the Modi government, saying the court’s decision had "exposed" the alleged misuse of agencies and the "political vendetta" against the Gandhi family and the Congress leadership. PTI AB MNK MNK