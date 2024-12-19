J-K Congress holds protest over Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday held a protest march to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks in the Rajya Sabha about B R Ambedkar, which the party claimed were an “insult” to the leader.

Advertisment

The party also demanded that Shah publicly apologize for his comments, both in Parliament and to the nation.

Led by the state Congress Working President Raman Bhalla and former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, scores of party workers, leaders, former ministers and ex-legislators marched from the party headquarters to protest against Shah's statements about Ambedkar.

They raised slogans against Shah and the BJP, demanding his resignation.

Advertisment

The police stopped the protesters, leading to brief scuffles and a tense standoff.

"The remarks by Shah are a direct insult to the Dalits of this country and to Babasaheb. We cannot tolerate such statements. We warn them against making such remarks in the future," Tara Chand told reporters.

Criticising the BJP, Chand said it had become a habit for the party to target Dalits. PTI AB AB ARD ARD