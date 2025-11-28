J-K Congress leaders discuss roadmap with party leadership in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir met with party leadership on Friday to discuss a roadmap for the party's J&K unit.

The meeting was held between AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Jammu and Kashmir Congress PCC chief Tariq Hameed Karra, along with Nasir Hussain, the party's general secretary in-charge for the state, at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

"Held a productive meeting on J&K with General secretary in-charge Nasir Hussain ji, PCC President Tariq Karra ji, CLP Leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir ji, CWC Permanent Invitee Vikar Rasool ji and AICC Secretaries deputed in J&K to discuss organisational matters and our roadmap for the near future in the state," Venugopal said in a post on X after the meeting.

He also shared pictures of the meeting.

J&K Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir, who was also present at the meeting, said in a post on X, "Had a fruitful discussion today regarding organizational matters and the roadmap ahead for J&K. Along with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal ji, GS In-charge Nasir Hussain, MP, Rajya Sabha ji, PCC President Tariq Karra ji, Vikar Rasool ji and AICC Secretaries Divya Maderna and Pargat Singh, we are committed to strengthening the party's voice in the region." The Congress is in power in Jammu and Kashmir as a junior partner of the National Conference.