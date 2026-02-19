J-K Congress, PDP, NC demand revocation of DM's order regulating donations during Ramzan

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Criticising an order of the Kishtwar district magistrate on regulation of donations during Ramzan, the Congress MLAs demanded its immediate revocation in the Assembly on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kishtwar district authorities issued an order regulating the collection of donations during the holy month, citing concerns over unauthorised fundraising.

The point of order regarding the district magistrate's directive was raised by Congress MLA Nizam Uddin Bhat during a discussion on the grants of the chief minister's departments.

Bhat criticised the instructions and said that they need to be revoked.

Seconding Bhat, Congress MLA Ghulam Ahmed Mir said that the order should be condemned by all. "It is against the basic way of life in our religion. We demand it to be revoked immediately," Mir said.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Peoples Democratic Party leader Waheed ur Rehman Para and National Conference leader Javed Ahmed Beigh also demanded revocation of the order.

However, it found backing from the BJP's Satesh Sharma. "It is the right decision. There should be monitoring," Sharma said.

Kishtwar District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Sharma said it is the statutory obligation of the administration to ensure that public contributions intended for relief, welfare or religious purposes are not misappropriated, laundered or diverted for extraneous or subversive activities.

There has been a tendency of unauthorised collection of donations by certain individuals and organisations during Ramzan, necessitating immediate regulatory intervention, he said in the order. PTI AB AB RUK RUK