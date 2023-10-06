J-K Congress protests against BJP over Rahul Gandhi poster

Jammu/Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday held a protest against the BJP for portraying Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age Ravan' in a social media poster.

The BJP poster on X had triggered a strong criticism from the Congress which on Thursday called it totally unacceptable and "downright dangerous".

Led by former minister Yogesh Sawhney, scores of Congress workers took out a protest rally in Jammu city. They shouted slogans against the BJP and burnt its effigies.

"We condemn such acts of the BJP. The protest is to show our anger over the cheap act of BJP. We wanted to take a rally to the Raj Bhawan to hold protests there, but were prevented from doing so," Sawhney told reporters here.

"Rahul ji is our leader and we cannot tolerate such language against him," Sawhney said adding that he is the leader of this country.

"The people of this country like him. The BJP is afraid of the growing love of the people towards Rahul ji, that is why it is adopting such tactics," he said.

Congress' Srinagar district committee took out a protest from the party head office here. The protesters tried to march towards the Lal Chowk city centre but were stopped by the police.

“We are protesting because the BJP government and the party made a poster about Rahul Gandhi. We feel that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are totally afraid of Rahul ji,” Shamim Raina, a Congress leader told PTI in Srinagar.

She said people were moved by Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, after which they started opposing the BJP.

“Election surveys are showing Congress is ahead in many states. So they are now afraid of Rahul ji and that is why they made this poster. But Rahul ji is people's leader,” Raina added. PTI AB SSB RPA