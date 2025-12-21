J-K Congress protests against G RAM G bill replacing MGNREGA

Srinagar, Dec 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday held a protest here against the bill which replaces the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday gave her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which replaces the existing rural employment law, MGNREGA.

Led by PCC president Tariq Hamid Karra, dozens of party workers condemned the BJP government for trying to erase Mahatma Gandhi's name from the Act.

The protestors tried to march on the Maulana Azad Road here but were stopped by police and other security forces from leaving the party headquarters.

Karra condemned the unjustified police action and vowed to continue "Congress' uncompromising fight against the BJP-RSS move to undermine the livelihood of poor people and authority of democratic institutions".

"The Congress party shall not compromise on Mahatma Gandhi's supreme sacrifices and services rendered to the nation. The BJP's move to repeal MGNREGA is a conspiracy to erase Mahatma's name from the Act, which will not be accepted by Congress and the people of India. Introducing a bill to remove MGNREGA amounts to snatching the livelihood of the rural population," he said.

"We will not accept this undemocratic and unethical move of the government towards the poor," Karra added. PTI MIJ MPL MPL