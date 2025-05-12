J-K Congress questions credibility of agreement to stop military action against Pakistan

Jammu, May 12 (PTI) The Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene an all-party meeting in light of recent developments and continued cross-border threats from Pakistan.

Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Ravinder Sharma also questioned the credibility of the agreement between India and Pakistan to stop military actions, citing repeated violations from across the border.

Reacting to Modi's address to the nation on Operation Sindoor, he said the prime minister must also engage with opposition leaders.

"For 10 years, we have been listening to his 'Mann ki Baat'. Now, he should listen to the nation. The country has given him a strong mandate, he must act in a way that reflects the will of the people," Sharma said.

He laid stress on the need for a special session of Parliament to discuss the prevailing security situation.

Questioning the effectiveness of the agreement to halt hostilities, the Congress leader said, "Terrorism hasn't ended. Terror training camps and launchpads are still operational. Terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar remain active. The threat to our borders is real and persistent." Paying tribute to the security forces, he cited the 1971 war between India and Pakistan to laud their role in safeguarding national interests.

Sharma also recalled former prime minister Indira Gandhi's firm stand during the 1971 war that the country would not be dictated to by the US. PTI AB SZM SZM