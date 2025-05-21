J-K Congress targets S Jaishankar over Operation Sindoor statement

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra on Wednesday hit out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement that India had informed Pakistan beforehand about the missile strikes on terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country.

"Our external affairs minister says that we informed Pakistan that we are going to strike at terror training centres. Are wars fought like this? Do you give advance notice?" Karra said, while addressing a 'Jai Hind' yatra in Anantnag district.

The JKPCC chief also questioned the BJP-led central government over the cessation of hostilities on May 10 and the Pahalgam attack.

"A tweet comes from America (President Donald Trump) that a ceasefire has been arrived at, and it is accepted here (in India). The issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral, be it a war or trade issues. There is no scope of third-party intervention," he added.

Karra said the Centre will have to answer as to why security was not beefed up at Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir's Pahalgam despite having intelligence about a potential terrorist attack.

"We are hearing that there was intelligence about an attack three days before the April 22 incident. Why didn't the government step up the security? How did the terrorists reach there, as the government always claims that militancy has ended and it is all peaceful? These are the questions that the nation wants answers to," he said.

Meanwhile, former MLA Devsar Mohammad Amin Bhat returned to Congress, three days after he resigned from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Bhat, who was elected to the J&K Assembly on a Congress ticket in the 2014 elections, had quit the party to join DPAP.

However, he left Azad's party on Sunday without citing any reasons.