J-K Congress team visits flood-hit border areas, blames administrative lapses for devastation

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) A team of the Congress' Jammu and Kashmir unit, led by its chief Hameed Karra, reached out to the flood-hit population along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu district on Monday and blamed administrative lapses for the devastation the region suffered.

The party strongly advocated taking up their issues with the central leadership as well, to highlight people's problems and address their basic needs.

The team visited Garkhal, Pargwal, and Hamirpur in the Akhnoor area to take stock of the devastation caused by incessant rains and massive floods.

Karra interacted with people to understand their hardships and demands. The residents narrated their problem, including the lack of water, power, and road connectivity, while complaining of prolonged delays in the completion of a vital bridge at Indri, which connects over 20,000 people.

Karra assured people that he would highlight their issues before the Union Territory government as well as the Centre, and press for a comprehensive package from the Centre to mitigate their hardships.

Terming the border population "unarmed soldiers of the country", the Congress leader said, "It is the government's duty to provide them full support and all basic facilities." Earlier, Karra visited Katal Battal Nagrota, Gorkha Nagar, Gujjar Nagar, and other parts of the city to listen to the problems of affected people and assured them that he would take up their concerns at appropriate forums. PTI AB NSD NSD